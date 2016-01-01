Tomas Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tomas Garcia, PA
Overview
Tomas Garcia, PA is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Tomas Garcia works at
Locations
Dr. Rafael A. Penalver Clinic Inc971 NW 2nd St, Miami, FL 33128 Directions (305) 585-2815
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Tomas Garcia, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1851671564
Frequently Asked Questions
Tomas Garcia accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tomas Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tomas Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tomas Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tomas Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tomas Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.