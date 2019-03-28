See All Psychologists in Allentown, PA
Tom Strohl, MED

Psychology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Tom Strohl, MED is a Psychologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from College Of William & Mary.

Tom Strohl works at Tom Strohl Marriage Counseling in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Tom Strohl Marriage Counseling
    5000 W Tilghman St Ste 147, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 366-7774

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 28, 2019
    Tom is very patient and thorough and saved our relationship. We can highly recommend him!
    About Tom Strohl, MED

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • College Of William & Mary
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Dayton
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tom Strohl, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tom Strohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tom Strohl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tom Strohl accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Tom Strohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tom Strohl works at Tom Strohl Marriage Counseling in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Tom Strohl’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Tom Strohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tom Strohl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tom Strohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tom Strohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

