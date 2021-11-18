Dr. Tom McClintock, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClintock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom McClintock, OD
Overview
Dr. Tom McClintock, OD is an Optometrist in Frisco, TX.
Dr. McClintock works at
Locations
Clarkson Eyecare7638 STONEBROOK PKWY, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (940) 488-1760
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very kind and knowledgeable. I would highly recommend going to him.
About Dr. Tom McClintock, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1326062449
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClintock accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClintock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClintock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClintock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClintock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClintock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.