Dr. Tom Gorsuch, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tom Gorsuch, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1010, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 705-0996
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tom Gorsuch, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760407902
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tom Gorsuch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorsuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorsuch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorsuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorsuch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorsuch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorsuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorsuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

