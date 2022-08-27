Dr. Tom Gorsuch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorsuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Gorsuch, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tom Gorsuch, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1010, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (281) 705-0996
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Gorsuch for awhile. He was very insightful on a couple of things. He was down to earth and relatable. A little unorthodox at times but I needed that. I was so used to seeing other doctors who kept at a distance. I always felt like I was on the spotlight. Dr Gorsuch genuinely cared as a person to a person. At the time I didn't open up much to him because I felt he would be too clever in my treatment and negate traditional methods. Nevertheless we got along very well. He's a great guy and I think if he reeled it back about 25 yards he would be a great fit for anyone looking to improve their health in ways that other doctor's have neglected.
About Dr. Tom Gorsuch, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
