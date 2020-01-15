Tom Dooley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tom Dooley, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tom Dooley, PSY is a Psychologist in Vancouver, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 237 NE Chkalov Dr Ste 123, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 513-7398
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tom Dooley?
Needed someone to shoot me straight about my issues, not mollycoddle me.. Dr. Dooley was punctual and direct, definitely helped me see my actions from a different perspective. Would recommend.
About Tom Dooley, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1992750798
Frequently Asked Questions
Tom Dooley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tom Dooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Tom Dooley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tom Dooley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tom Dooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tom Dooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.