Overview

Dr. Tom Alcock, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology.



Dr. Alcock works at Chicago Psychological Health Center, LLC in Chicago, IL with other offices in Mount Prospect, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.