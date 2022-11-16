Tolulope Obafemi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tolulope Obafemi, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tolulope Obafemi, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Tolulope Obafemi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baltimore Medical System At Highlandtown3700 Fleet St Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 558-4900
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tolulope Obafemi?
Very nice and listen to what u have to say 5stars for Dr.O
About Tolulope Obafemi, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770081663
Frequently Asked Questions
Tolulope Obafemi accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tolulope Obafemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tolulope Obafemi works at
Tolulope Obafemi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tolulope Obafemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tolulope Obafemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tolulope Obafemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.