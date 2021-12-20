Tolulope Green-Yesu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tolulope Green-Yesu, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tolulope Green-Yesu, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2030 E Broadway Blvd Ste 102, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 372-2272
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Tolu Green-Yesu is amazing at what she does. She is so compassionate and understanding in the care of mental health. I've seen a ton of psychiatrists, but no one has ever felt as empathetic and HUMAN as she is. The medicine she recommended is really helping, and she is the first provider to suggest I try group therapy, which has also been very helpful. I wish all mental health care practitioners had her attitude and level of compassion.
About Tolulope Green-Yesu, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164976411
Frequently Asked Questions
Tolulope Green-Yesu accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tolulope Green-Yesu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Tolulope Green-Yesu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tolulope Green-Yesu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tolulope Green-Yesu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tolulope Green-Yesu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.