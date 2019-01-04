See All Counselors in Tallahassee, FL
Tolonda Tate, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Tolonda Tate, LMHC

Individual Counseling
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tolonda Tate, LMHC is an Individual Counselor in Tallahassee, FL. They completed their fellowship with N/A

Tolonda Tate works at Bethel Family Counseling Center in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Day New You Counseling and Education Services
    346 Office Plaza Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 727-4229
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Tolonda Tate, LMHC

    • Individual Counseling
    • English
    • 1821339094
    Education & Certifications

    • N/A
    • Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University
