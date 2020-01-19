Todd Wurtz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Todd Wurtz, PA
Overview
Todd Wurtz, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Todd Wurtz works at
Locations
-
1
Physician Group Services PA13241 Bartram Park Blvd Unit 1101, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 288-8311
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Todd Wurtz?
Todd demonstrates ...Compassion. Empathy. Patience. Kindness He inspires...Trust and Courage Todd is remarkable!
About Todd Wurtz, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508827304
Frequently Asked Questions
Todd Wurtz accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Todd Wurtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Todd Wurtz works at
2 patients have reviewed Todd Wurtz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Todd Wurtz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Todd Wurtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Todd Wurtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.