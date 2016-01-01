Dr. Todd Watts, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Watts, DC
Dr. Todd Watts, DC is a Chiropractor in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.
Dr. Watts works at
Nampa Chiropractic & Wellness Center1003 7TH ST S, Nampa, ID 83651 Directions (208) 466-5459
Total Body Wellness Clinic26 S Baltic Pl Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 884-7564
- Chiropractic
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780024604
- Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City
- BYU
Dr. Watts has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watts speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.
