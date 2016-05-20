See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Todd Reiter, OD

Optometry
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Todd Reiter, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. Reiter works at Aspen Dental in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    8889 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 226-9008

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
May 20, 2016
Dr. Reiter was great. Very informative and explains everything clearly. I would definitely use him again.
El Paso, TX — May 20, 2016
About Dr. Todd Reiter, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508978776
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Todd Reiter, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reiter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

