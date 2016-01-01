See All Family Doctors in Duluth, MN
Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Todd Plocher, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Todd Plocher works at West Duluth Clinic in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic
    4212 Grand Ave, Duluth, MN 55807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    About Todd Plocher, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1437569282
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Duluth
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

