Todd Panzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Todd Panzer, ARNP-C
Overview
Todd Panzer, ARNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 207 SE 8th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 425-4774
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc, great bedside manner, very caring and concerned for his patients welfare.
About Todd Panzer, ARNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952466351
Frequently Asked Questions
Todd Panzer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Todd Panzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Todd Panzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Todd Panzer.
