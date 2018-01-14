See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Woodland, CA
Overview

Todd Pannier, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland, CA. 

Todd Pannier works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Facet Joint Pain
Injuries
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Todd Pannier, PA

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437184439
Frequently Asked Questions

Todd Pannier, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Todd Pannier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Todd Pannier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Todd Pannier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Todd Pannier works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Todd Pannier’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Todd Pannier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Todd Pannier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Todd Pannier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Todd Pannier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

