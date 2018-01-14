Todd Pannier, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Todd Pannier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Todd Pannier, PA
Todd Pannier, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland, CA.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Very direct manner. Spends a lot of time explaining all details of my testing and results and answering my questions clearly. Admits when something is out of his scope of practice. I have a "rare" (probably underdiagnosed) condition and am very picky about my medical providers since many people try to bluff about their familiarity with it or become defensive when too many questions are asked / ideas are put forth by the patient. He is one of my favorite providers and has none of these flaws.
