Dr. Todd O'Hearn, PHD
Overview
Dr. Todd O'Hearn, PHD is a Psychologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California.
Locations
- 1 22 W Micheltorena St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 963-3602
-
2
Thousand Oaks Office325 E Hillcrest Dr Ste 115, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 795-1775
My sixth therapist in 35 years and I’ve made more progress with him in three months than I have in the past 35 years
About Dr. Todd O'Hearn, PHD
- Psychology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1023287588
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Stanford University
- University Of Southern California
