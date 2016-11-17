Todd Miodek, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Todd Miodek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Todd Miodek, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Todd Miodek, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Todd Miodek works at
Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees-Stealy2929 Health Center Dr Fl 3, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-6621
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Todd Miodek?
Knowledgeable, diagramed my issue on the whiteboard. Analyzed problem quickly. Personable. I thought Dr. Todd was right on the mark. Excellent! Ron Guiles
About Todd Miodek, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871814889
Frequently Asked Questions
Todd Miodek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Todd Miodek accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Todd Miodek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Todd Miodek works at
8 patients have reviewed Todd Miodek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Todd Miodek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Todd Miodek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Todd Miodek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.