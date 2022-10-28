Dr. Melson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Melson, DC
Overview
Dr. Todd Melson, DC is a Chiropractor in Blue Ash, OH.
Dr. Melson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chiropractic Health Center4771 Glendale Milford Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 793-4300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melson?
I was suffering what I would describe as severe sciatic pain - and contacted Todd from a work referral. Thank GOD I did! He quickly dialed in to my problem spots. He “wrenched” my spine into alignment and I noticed results. I am sincerely grateful to have Dr Melson accept me as a patient…. Great guy- great chiropractor
About Dr. Todd Melson, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1609852094
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melson accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melson works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Melson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.