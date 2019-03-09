See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Todd Lapoint, OD

Optometry
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Todd Lapoint, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    15 The Boulevard Saint Louis, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 863-4200
  2. 2
    15 The Blvd, Richmond Heights, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 863-4200
  3. 3
    South Office
    9806 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 863-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Todd Lapoint, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588770630
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Lapoint, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapoint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lapoint has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lapoint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapoint. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapoint.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapoint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapoint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

