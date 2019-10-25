See All Chiropractors in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Todd Jones, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Todd Jones, DC is a Chiropractor in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Jones works at Midwest Neurology And Chiropractic Center in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Neurology and Chiropractic Center
    1324 Ne Windsor Dr, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 525-8118
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Disorders
Acupuncture
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Muscle-Testing With Torque Curves During Isometric and Isokinetic Exercise Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibular Disorders Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 25, 2019
    Dr Jones is very thorough and provides ways to work on things at home. He works to find the source of the pain/problem and provides natural and in some cases nutritional solutions.
    About Dr. Todd Jones, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720021934
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • International Academy Of Medical Acupuncture Diplomat Status
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Jones, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Midwest Neurology And Chiropractic Center in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

