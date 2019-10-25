Dr. Todd Jones, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Jones, DC
Dr. Todd Jones, DC is a Chiropractor in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Midwest Neurology and Chiropractic Center1324 Ne Windsor Dr, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 525-8118Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Jones is very thorough and provides ways to work on things at home. He works to find the source of the pain/problem and provides natural and in some cases nutritional solutions.
- International Academy Of Medical Acupuncture Diplomat Status
- Logan College of Chiropractic
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.