Dr. Todd Hnatko, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hnatko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Hnatko, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Hnatko, OD is an Optometrist in Hermantown, MN.
Dr. Hnatko works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic4855 W Arrowhead Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hnatko?
About Dr. Todd Hnatko, OD
- Optometry
- English
- Male
- 1770525347
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hnatko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hnatko accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hnatko using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hnatko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hnatko works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hnatko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hnatko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hnatko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hnatko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.