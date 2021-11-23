Dr. Todd Hinshaw, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Hinshaw, OD
Dr. Todd Hinshaw, OD is an Optometrist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan college of optometry.
Eyemart Express2275 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 112, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 529-6900
- Aetna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Medicare
- Spectera
I was very impressed with Dr. Hinshaw and found him to be very knowledgeable and thorough. He took his time and explained everything carefully and in a way that made it easy for me to understand my situation, and he helped me decide on my own what kind of glasses would best fit my needs. Thank you Dr. Hinshaw!
About Dr. Todd Hinshaw, OD
- Optometry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Michigan college of optometry
- VALPARAISO UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hinshaw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinshaw accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.