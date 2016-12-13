Dr. Geiler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Geiler, OD
Dr. Todd Geiler, OD is an Optometrist in Prescott, AZ.
Dr. Geiler works at
Geiler and Geiler Pllc1000 Willow Creek Rd Ste J, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-2060
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
How was your appointment with Dr. Geiler?
I've been a patient of Dr. Geiler for the last two years now. He is friendly and has a personable nature. He enjoys talking to and getting to know his patients, at least that's been my case. His staff is friendly too, especially Ashley. The exams that he provides are more thorough than I've been used to in the past, he even discovered a slight astigmatism in my left eye that no one had caught before. I've been very happy with them and plan to stay with him as long as I stay in Prescott.
- Optometry
- English
- 1851418719
Dr. Geiler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiler.
