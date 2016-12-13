See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Todd Geiler, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Todd Geiler, OD

Optometry
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Todd Geiler, OD is an Optometrist in Prescott, AZ. 

Dr. Geiler works at Geiler and Geiler Pllc in Prescott, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Markham, OD
Dr. John Markham, OD
10 (336)
View Profile
Dr. Priscilla Lee, OD
Dr. Priscilla Lee, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Skye Puls, OD
Dr. Skye Puls, OD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Geiler and Geiler Pllc
    1000 Willow Creek Rd Ste J, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 445-2060
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Geiler?

    Dec 13, 2016
    I've been a patient of Dr. Geiler for the last two years now. He is friendly and has a personable nature. He enjoys talking to and getting to know his patients, at least that's been my case. His staff is friendly too, especially Ashley. The exams that he provides are more thorough than I've been used to in the past, he even discovered a slight astigmatism in my left eye that no one had caught before. I've been very happy with them and plan to stay with him as long as I stay in Prescott.
    Joseph D. in Prescott Valley, AZ — Dec 13, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Todd Geiler, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Todd Geiler, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Geiler to family and friends

    Dr. Geiler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Geiler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Todd Geiler, OD.

    About Dr. Todd Geiler, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851418719
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geiler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geiler works at Geiler and Geiler Pllc in Prescott, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Geiler’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Todd Geiler, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.