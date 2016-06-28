Dr. Todd Bresnick, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bresnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Bresnick, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Todd Bresnick, PSY.D is a Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 49 W 24th St # 612, New York, NY 10010 Directions (347) 577-9899
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bresnick is compassionate, engaging and insightful. The experience working with Dr. Bresnick in couples counseling was transformative. I highly recommend working with him if you are searching for a a top quality therapist.
About Dr. Todd Bresnick, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- New York University / College of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bresnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bresnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bresnick speaks French.
