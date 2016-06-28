See All Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Todd Bresnick, PSY.D

Psychology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Bresnick, PSY.D is a Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    49 W 24th St # 612, New York, NY 10010 (347) 577-9899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 28, 2016
    Dr. Bresnick is compassionate, engaging and insightful. The experience working with Dr. Bresnick in couples counseling was transformative. I highly recommend working with him if you are searching for a a top quality therapist.
    Michele in Staten Island, NY — Jun 28, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Todd Bresnick, PSY.D
    About Dr. Todd Bresnick, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1477871481
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Bresnick, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bresnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bresnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bresnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bresnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bresnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bresnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bresnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

