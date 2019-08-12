Dr. Todd Bodanza, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodanza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Bodanza, DC
Overview
Dr. Todd Bodanza, DC is a Chiropractor in New Port Richey, FL.
Dr. Bodanza works at
Locations
Conforti's Crossroads Chiropractic Inc.1811 Health Care Dr, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 376-9611
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. Saw me on the first day, my back was out and we took pictures.... He didn't want to adjust me but I asked him again since I was in a lot of pain so he did lightly. My back is out again so I'm going back. Hope this time keeps it in place. Definitely recommend
About Dr. Todd Bodanza, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1144231614
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodanza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodanza accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodanza works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodanza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodanza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.