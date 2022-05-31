Dr. Baird has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Baird, PHD
Overview
Dr. Todd Baird, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ogden, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3500 Harrison Blvd Ste 105, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 920-4215
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baird?
Doctor Baird is a good man. He is kind and compassionate. He asks questions that help you think deeply. I have learned so much about self acceptance and communication skills through his teaching and example.
About Dr. Todd Baird, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1801009758
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baird accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Baird. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.