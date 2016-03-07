Dr. Todd Arcement, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arcement is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Arcement, DC
Overview
Dr. Todd Arcement, DC is a Chiropractor in Houma, LA.
Dr. Arcement works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Flynn Manceaux Arcement Pizzolato A Professional Chiropractic and Phys.6902 W Main St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 868-3136
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arcement?
I love this office. The staff is friendly and the doctors make you feel comfortable and at ease even when you are hurting and not feeling well. They give you the assurance that everything is going to be alright.
About Dr. Todd Arcement, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1841241262
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arcement has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arcement accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arcement has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arcement works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Arcement. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arcement.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arcement, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arcement appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.