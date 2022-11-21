Dr. Todd Agnew, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agnew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Agnew, OD
Dr. Todd Agnew, OD is an Optometrist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Key-Whitman Eye Center Dallas11442 N CENTRAL EXPY, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 220-3937Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing experience!! Process is efficient and the staff knows what they are doing; and they do it with a smile on their face! A shout out to Bobby for sticking with me through all of the testing and especially for explaining things each step of the way. Another shout out to Jezin for explaining what the nexts steps needed to be and for patiently waiting for me to get the contacts in! And then there is Dr. Agnew…..his knowledge and experience made me feel comfortable confident that we were making the right decision. Thank you Key-Whitman Eye Center!
- Optometry
- English
- 1285660654
- Southern College of Optometry
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Optometry
Dr. Agnew has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agnew accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agnew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Agnew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agnew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agnew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agnew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.