Dr. Landis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toby Landis, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Toby Landis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Diamond Springs, CA.
Locations
- 1 493 Main St Ste D, Diamond Springs, CA 95619 Directions (530) 642-8205
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very pleased with how quickly Dr Landis was able to develop a rapport with my daughter. She's is very personable and engaging in a way that allows my daughter to open up easily.
About Dr. Toby Landis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1639235849
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Landis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landis.
