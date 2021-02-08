See All Clinical Psychologists in Vancouver, WA
Clinical Psychology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tobias Ryan, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Vancouver, WA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    400 E Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (971) 235-4455

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Feb 08, 2021
I used Dr. Ryan’s expertise for a child evaluation during a divorce. I was extremely pleased with his thoroughness and care concerning our children. He has a set methodology and requirements, but he is also flexible within those guidelines. I felt that the process went well for the children and that he had their best interest in mind.
PDXDivorce — Feb 08, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Tobias Ryan, PSY
About Tobias Ryan, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255527503
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tobias Ryan, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tobias Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tobias Ryan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Tobias Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Tobias Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tobias Ryan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tobias Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tobias Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.