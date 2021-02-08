Tobias Ryan, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tobias Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tobias Ryan, PSY
Overview
Tobias Ryan, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Vancouver, WA.
Locations
- 1 400 E Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98660 Directions (971) 235-4455
Ratings & Reviews
I used Dr. Ryan’s expertise for a child evaluation during a divorce. I was extremely pleased with his thoroughness and care concerning our children. He has a set methodology and requirements, but he is also flexible within those guidelines. I felt that the process went well for the children and that he had their best interest in mind.
About Tobias Ryan, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255527503
