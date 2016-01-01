See All Nurse Practitioners in Buffalo, NY
Tisha Tanyi, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Overview

Tisha Tanyi, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY. 

Tisha Tanyi works at BRYLIN HOSPITALS in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brylin Hospitals
    1263 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 886-8200

About Tisha Tanyi, PMHNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205309952
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tisha Tanyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tisha Tanyi works at BRYLIN HOSPITALS in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Tisha Tanyi’s profile.

Tisha Tanyi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tisha Tanyi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tisha Tanyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tisha Tanyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

