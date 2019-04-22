See All Nurse Practitioners in Sacramento, CA
Tingting Jiang, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tingting Jiang, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. 

Tingting Jiang works at Sutter NeuroScience Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter NeuroScience Medical Group
    2800 L St Ste 500, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 454-6850

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Tingting Jiang, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174920060
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tingting Jiang, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tingting Jiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tingting Jiang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Tingting Jiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tingting Jiang works at Sutter NeuroScience Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Tingting Jiang’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Tingting Jiang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tingting Jiang.

