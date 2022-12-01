Dr. Tinghim Leung, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tinghim Leung, DC
Overview
Dr. Tinghim Leung, DC is a Chiropractor in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Locations
Tower Chiropractic Wellness4161 Kissena Blvd Ste 22, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 359-0330Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I Love this place! Great staff and friendly. Every therapy was explained to me thoroughly and he answered all my questions and concerns that I had.
About Dr. Tinghim Leung, DC
- Chiropractic
- 12 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung speaks Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin and Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
