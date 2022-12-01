Overview

Dr. Tinghim Leung, DC is a Chiropractor in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.



Dr. Leung works at Tower Chiropractic Wellness in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.