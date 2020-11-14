Tina Tripp accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Tripp, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tina Tripp, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
Tina Tripp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adult Medicine Specialists314 W 16th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 546-3511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tina Tripp?
She listened to me and gave me solutions to my issues. I will be seeing her again for my issues.
About Tina Tripp, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194282111
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Tripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tina Tripp works at
Tina Tripp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Tripp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Tripp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Tripp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.