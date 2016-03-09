Dr. Snider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tina Snider, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tina Snider, PHD is a Psychologist in Chatham, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 414 MAIN ST, Chatham, NJ 07928 Directions (973) 635-5662
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snider?
Dr. Snider was instrumental in identifying our son?s unique academic challenges and recommending key modifications to his IEP. She helped us navigate this complex process with his school, unify the team and define actionable next steps. A gifted therapist, she developed a remarkable rapport with our son allowing her to evaluate and advocate for him with fresh, expert eyes. Her insight was a game changer. She remains an invested participant in our child?s life, happiness and success.
About Dr. Tina Snider, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1982870002
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Snider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.