Tina Shelton-Coomer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Shelton-Coomer, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tina Shelton-Coomer, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Tina Shelton-Coomer works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Behavioral Health1030 Monarch St Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 296-3141
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tina Shelton-Coomer?
About Tina Shelton-Coomer, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821569393
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Shelton-Coomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tina Shelton-Coomer works at
Tina Shelton-Coomer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Shelton-Coomer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Shelton-Coomer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Shelton-Coomer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.