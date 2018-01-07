Tina Potokar, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Potokar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tina Potokar, PA
Overview
Tina Potokar, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Locations
ThedaCare Physicians Neenah333 N Green Bay Rd Ste F, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4771Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Tina is very approachable and answers all of my questions honestly... and with respect. I never have trouble scheduling with her and her CMA and nurses are extremely friendly. I never feel like I'm being rushed. Both my husband and myself see her, and enjoy having her as our primary care.
About Tina Potokar, PA
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1225292469
Education & Certifications
- JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Potokar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Potokar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Potokar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Tina Potokar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Potokar.
