See All Family Doctors in Neenah, WI
Tina Potokar, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Tina Potokar, PA

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tina Potokar, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Tina Potokar works at ThedaCare Physicians Neenah in Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Neenah
    333 N Green Bay Rd Ste F, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4771
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tina Potokar?

    Jan 07, 2018
    Tina is very approachable and answers all of my questions honestly... and with respect. I never have trouble scheduling with her and her CMA and nurses are extremely friendly. I never feel like I'm being rushed. Both my husband and myself see her, and enjoy having her as our primary care.
    Neenah, WI — Jan 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tina Potokar, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Tina Potokar, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tina Potokar to family and friends

    Tina Potokar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tina Potokar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tina Potokar, PA.

    About Tina Potokar, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1225292469
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tina Potokar, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Potokar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tina Potokar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tina Potokar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tina Potokar works at ThedaCare Physicians Neenah in Neenah, WI. View the full address on Tina Potokar’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Tina Potokar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Potokar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Potokar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Potokar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.