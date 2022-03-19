Tina Overstreet, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Overstreet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tina Overstreet, PA-C
Overview
Tina Overstreet, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Clovis, CA.
Tina Overstreet works at
Locations
Saint Agnes Medical Foundation2497 Herndon Ave Ste 103, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 450-8886
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tina Overstreet?
Tina is friendly, caring and really listens. I felt like she really got to know me as a person and a patient. She takes her time with me during my appointment, so I never feel rushed. She does her research to find the best course of action. I also am thankful for the convenience of scheduling online and the ability to schedule virtual urgent care visits when I'm sick.
About Tina Overstreet, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1417227745
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Overstreet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
4 patients have reviewed Tina Overstreet. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Overstreet.
