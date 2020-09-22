Tina Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Murphy, APRN
Overview
Tina Murphy, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Orland Park, IL.
Tina Murphy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palos Immediate Care Center15300 West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 590-5304
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tina Murphy?
She is so kind, I would highly recommend seeing her
About Tina Murphy, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346493871
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Murphy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tina Murphy works at
8 patients have reviewed Tina Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.