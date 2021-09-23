Tina Mingo, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Mingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tina Mingo, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tina Mingo, CNM is a Midwife in Elmhurst, IL.
Tina Mingo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4120, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9007
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1100 Lake St Ste 230, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (331) 221-9007
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tina Mingo?
Tina just delivered my first baby - she was wonderful and very supportive. I’m glad she was on call that night!
About Tina Mingo, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1114978822
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Mingo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tina Mingo using Healthline FindCare.
Tina Mingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tina Mingo works at
Tina Mingo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Mingo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Mingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Mingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.