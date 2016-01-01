Tina Holliday has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Holliday, MFT
Overview
Tina Holliday, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fremont, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2140 Peralta Blvd Ste 112, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 657-2300
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Tina Holliday, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1083750756
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Holliday accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Holliday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Tina Holliday. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Holliday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Holliday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Holliday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.