Tina Holbrook, APRN

Tina Holbrook, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tina Holbrook, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, KY. 

Tina Holbrook works at Family Health Care Clinic in Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Care Clinic Psc
    Family Health Care Clinic Psc
1012 Center Dr, Richmond, KY 40475
(859) 626-9696
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 05, 2022
    She makes you feel at ease, she has a great bedside manner. She recently moved to another group and I’m gonna find her. The family practice is a mess now. It took me a week to finally get my medicine after several phone calls. They lied a couple of times. They are acting like they have no idea what they are doing. I really respect Tina and not have even a second thought about putting my life in her hands.
    Joyce Brewer — Jun 05, 2022
    Photo: Tina Holbrook, APRN
    About Tina Holbrook, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902350556
