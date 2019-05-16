Tina Hayes, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tina Hayes, CNM
Overview
Tina Hayes, CNM is a Midwife in Charlotte, NC.
Tina Hayes works at
Locations
Novant Health Carmel OB GYN Blakeney5933 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 908-2295
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tina Hayes?
Tina Hayes is absolutely incredible. I was devastated when she left CMC, and am actively changing over to Novant because she moved. She was my midwife for my second pregnancy. She was such a compassionate, thoughtful, professional partner throughout the entire experience. She is just a truly good person. You can't go wrong with Tina.
About Tina Hayes, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1427080357
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Hayes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Hayes accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
