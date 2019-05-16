See All Nurse Midwives in Charlotte, NC
Tina Hayes, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Tina Hayes, CNM

Midwifery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tina Hayes, CNM is a Midwife in Charlotte, NC. 

Tina Hayes works at Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN - Blakeney in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Carmel OB GYN Blakeney
    5933 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2295
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tina Hayes?

    May 16, 2019
    Tina Hayes is absolutely incredible. I was devastated when she left CMC, and am actively changing over to Novant because she moved. She was my midwife for my second pregnancy. She was such a compassionate, thoughtful, professional partner throughout the entire experience. She is just a truly good person. You can't go wrong with Tina.
    — May 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tina Hayes, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Tina Hayes, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tina Hayes to family and friends

    Tina Hayes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tina Hayes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tina Hayes, CNM.

    About Tina Hayes, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1427080357
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tina Hayes, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tina Hayes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Tina Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tina Hayes works at Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN - Blakeney in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Tina Hayes’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Tina Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Hayes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.