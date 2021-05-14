Dr. Tina Goodin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Goodin, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Goodin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jupiter, FL.
Dr. Goodin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Tina Goodin345 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 302A, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 301-1464Monday12:00pm - 6:30pmTuesday12:00pm - 6:30pmWednesday12:00pm - 6:30pmThursday12:00pm - 6:30pmFriday12:00pm - 6:30pm
-
2
Dr. Tina Goodin249 Royal Palm Way Ste 301, Palm Beach, FL 33480 Directions (561) 301-1464Monday12:00pm - 6:30pmTuesday12:00pm - 6:30pmWednesday12:00pm - 6:30pmThursday12:00pm - 6:30pmFriday12:00pm - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodin?
She is such a great listener. She has helped my relationship with my husband and I am very greatful!
About Dr. Tina Goodin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French
- 1558663021
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodin accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodin works at
Dr. Goodin speaks French.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.