Dr. Tina Glueck, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Glueck, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pleasanton, CA.
Dr. Glueck works at
Locations
Neuro-psych Alliance Inc.7901 Stoneridge Dr Ste 521, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (415) 225-6211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tina Glueck, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265761159
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glueck accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glueck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glueck works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glueck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glueck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.