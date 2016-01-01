See All Clinical Psychologists in Pleasanton, CA
Dr. Tina Glueck, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Dr. Tina Glueck, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pleasanton, CA. 

Dr. Glueck works at Neuro-Psych Alliance Inc in Pleasanton, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neuro-psych Alliance Inc.
    7901 Stoneridge Dr Ste 521, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 225-6211

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1265761159
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glueck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glueck accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Glueck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glueck works at Neuro-Psych Alliance Inc in Pleasanton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Glueck’s profile.

    Dr. Glueck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glueck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glueck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glueck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

