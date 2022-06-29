See All Nurse Practitioners in Colorado Springs, CO
Tina Gehrke, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Tina Gehrke, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tina Gehrke, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Beth-El College Of Nursing and Health Sciences, Colorado Springs, Co.

Tina Gehrke works at Gorman Medical in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gorman Medical
    8540 Scarborough Dr Ste 370, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 358-8270
    Monday
    5:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    5:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    5:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    5:30am - 2:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pain Disorder
Pain Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tina Gehrke?

    Jun 29, 2022
    Tina Gehrke is very knowledgeable about many health-related topics. Patients appreciate her kindness, compassion, and concern for them. Currently, she is a pain specialist. Ms. Gehrke deserves the highest recommendation. Are you seeking someone in a hurry? Then you are not looking for Tina.
    Patricia Wright — Jun 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tina Gehrke, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Tina Gehrke, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tina Gehrke to family and friends

    Tina Gehrke's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tina Gehrke

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tina Gehrke, FNP.

    About Tina Gehrke, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538525639
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Beth-El College Of Nursing and Health Sciences, Colorado Springs, Co
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tina Gehrke, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Gehrke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tina Gehrke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Tina Gehrke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tina Gehrke works at Gorman Medical in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Tina Gehrke’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Tina Gehrke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Gehrke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Gehrke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Gehrke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tina Gehrke, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.