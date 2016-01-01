Tina Gaskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Gaskin, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Daytona Beach, FL.
Century Clinical Family Medicine LLC1410 Lpga Blvd Ste 136, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 274-4475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235463266
Tina Gaskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Tina Gaskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Gaskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Gaskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Gaskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.