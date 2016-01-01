See All Nurse Practitioners in Daytona Beach, FL
Tina Gaskin, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Tina Gaskin, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Tina Gaskin works at Century Clinical Family Medcn in Daytona Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Century Clinical Family Medicine LLC
    1410 Lpga Blvd Ste 136, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 274-4475
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Tina Gaskin, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235463266
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tina Gaskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tina Gaskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tina Gaskin works at Century Clinical Family Medcn in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Tina Gaskin’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Tina Gaskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Gaskin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Gaskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Gaskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

