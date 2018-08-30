Tina Fermano, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Fermano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tina Fermano, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tina Fermano, PA is a Physician Assistant in Hackensack, NJ.
Tina Fermano works at
Locations
Schweiger Dermatology Group- Hackensack20 Prospect Ave Ste 702, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (908) 359-8980
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Tina Fermano’s for a couple of years now. She is super sweet and explains everything thoroughly in addition to always taking the time to answer all of my questions. I have never felt rushed or uncomfortable during any of my appointments and would highly recommend her!!
About Tina Fermano, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1407298748
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Fermano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Fermano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tina Fermano works at
4 patients have reviewed Tina Fermano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Fermano.
