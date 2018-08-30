See All Physicians Assistants in Hackensack, NJ
Tina Fermano, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Tina Fermano, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tina Fermano, PA is a Physician Assistant in Hackensack, NJ. 

Tina Fermano works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schweiger Dermatology Group- Hackensack
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 702, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 359-8980

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 30, 2018
I've been a patient of Tina Fermano’s for a couple of years now. She is super sweet and explains everything thoroughly in addition to always taking the time to answer all of my questions. I have never felt rushed or uncomfortable during any of my appointments and would highly recommend her!!
Carolyn in RIDGEFIELD, NJ — Aug 30, 2018
Photo: Tina Fermano, PA
About Tina Fermano, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407298748
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tina Fermano, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Fermano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tina Fermano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Tina Fermano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tina Fermano works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Tina Fermano’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Tina Fermano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Fermano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Fermano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Fermano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

