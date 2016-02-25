Dr. Degiorgio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tina Degiorgio, DC
Dr. Tina Degiorgio, DC is a Chiropractor in Virginia Beach, VA.
Virginia Beach Holistic Clinic PC500 Central Dr Ste 114, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 498-3044
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Great chiropractor! Love that the office offers massage therapy and other services all in the same location. Very helpful.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1659554434
Dr. Degiorgio accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Degiorgio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Degiorgio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degiorgio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degiorgio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degiorgio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.