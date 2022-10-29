Tina Connan, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Connan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tina Connan, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Tina Connan, LMHC is a Counselor in Boca Raton, FL.
Tina Connan TLC Coaching & Counseling, Inc.5550 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 910-0904
I recently had the most horrific shocking tragedy in my life. I was desperately seeking for help to find answers from religious, spiritual and scientific point of view and nothing seemed to help at that urgent moment. After switching from five different Psychologists/ therapists I finally met Tina which I original went to her for my daughter but I ended up with the sessions. Tina gave me confort, confidence and trust, she brought the positive side of me in my darkest moments. Without her help I couldn’t have made it till today. After couple of months my daughter also started her sessions with Tina we look forward every week to meet with her. I already see the progress in my daughter and the confidence that she has built. Tina genuinely cares about us, very affective and I couldn’t trust anyone else to help us overcome our situation. I recommend Tina to anyone I care with confidence. We love you!
25 patients have reviewed Tina Connan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Connan.
