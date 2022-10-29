See All Counselors in Boca Raton, FL
Overview

Tina Connan, LMHC is a Counselor in Boca Raton, FL. 

Tina Connan works at Teen Life Coaching in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tina Connan TLC Coaching & Counseling, Inc.
    5550 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 910-0904

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Tina Connan, LMHC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720260755
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions

Tina Connan, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Connan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tina Connan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Tina Connan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tina Connan works at Teen Life Coaching in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Tina Connan’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Tina Connan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Connan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Connan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Connan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

